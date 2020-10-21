Crash closes one lane of the A34

A crash has closed one lane of the A34 at East Ilsley.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, on the northbound carriageway, between junction 13 of the M4 at Chieveley and the A4130.

The crash happened just before 10am but no further details are known at this time.

Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until around midday.

Newbury MP, Laura Farris, recently called on Highways England to make 'priority' improvements to the A34, saying it 'has claimed too many lives and remains one of the most dangerous dual carriageways in England'.

In her letter earlier this month Mrs Farris said that an overwhelming number of respondents to her online survey were concerned about the safety of the junctions joining the A34 north and southbound at East Ilsley.