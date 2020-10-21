Public Protection Partnership issues advice to West Berkshire pet owners ahead of fireworks season

Independent travel agents enters administration
Wed, 21 Oct 2020
The Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has issued advice for West Berkshire residents worried about the effects of fireworks on their pets.
Fireworks season is fast approaching, with Diwali and bonfire night coming soon, and New Year's Eve only 10 weeks away.
The animal warden team from the PPP have published 10 tips on how to keep your pets calm and safe.
The PPP is operated jointly by West Berkshire, Bracknell Forest and Wokingham councils.
To read the full guidance to pet owners on how to minimise the impact of fireworks, visit the PPP's website.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News