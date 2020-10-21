Public Protection Partnership issues advice to West Berkshire pet owners ahead of fireworks season

The Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has issued advice for West Berkshire residents worried about the effects of fireworks on their pets.

Fireworks season is fast approaching, with Diwali and bonfire night coming soon, and New Year's Eve only 10 weeks away.

The animal warden team from the PPP have published 10 tips on how to keep your pets calm and safe.

Make sure your dog is well exercised, and that it has had a toilet break well before the fireworks begin. Feed your dog before the fireworks begin. Make sure your house and garden are secure. Ensure your microchip details are up to date and that your dog is wearing an ID tag. Create safe places for your dog or cat to hide. Draw the curtains and turn on the television or radio. Check your local event pages, or talk with neighbours Try using calming sprays, supplements and/or vests. Avoid leaving your pet(s) home alone. Do not punish your dog for unusual behaviours or reacting to the fireworks as it will just exaggerate their fear – allow them to do what they are comfortable with.

The PPP is operated jointly by West Berkshire, Bracknell Forest and Wokingham councils.

To read the full guidance to pet owners on how to minimise the impact of fireworks, visit the PPP's website.