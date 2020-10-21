Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham and Tadley-based Toucan Travel goes into administration

Business established in 1982

An independent travel agents with branches in Thatcham and Tadley has gone into administration. 

Toucan Travel announced the news on its website yesterday, saying: "It is with regret that we announce that the company has ceased to trade and Gareth Roberts and Paul Ellison of KRE Corporate Recovery Limited were appointed Joint Administrators of Toucan Travel Ltd with effect from 20 October 2020."

The company had a branch in Thatcham's Kingsland Centre and in Mulford's Hill, Tadley. 

The award-winning Toucan Travel was established in 1982, and had seven shops across Hampshire and Berkshire.

Toucan Travel Ltd operated under Magicaltickets, Hart Travel, Winchester Travel Service and Peregrine Travel.

Advice for customers can be found by accessing: https://www.abta.com/news/toucan-travel-ltd-ceases-trading-advice-customers 

The administrators will be offering the company’s business and assets for sale and any interested parties should contact Paul Cripps – paul.cripps@krecr.co.uk 

