Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 21

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 851, an increase of 21 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 789,229, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 26,688.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 537.1. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 16 is 52.4, with 83 cases recorded in the seven days to October 16.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 44,158.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 191.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 58,164.