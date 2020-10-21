Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

16-year-old arrested following double stabbing in Tilehurst, West Berkshire

The arrest is the second in connection with the incident

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a double stabbing in Tilehurst in September.

The boy, from Reading, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and assisting an offender.

He remains in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with an incident which took place on September 12 in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, at around 11.30pm, when two 16-year-old boys sustained knife wounds.

The arrest is the second in connection with the incident.

A 14-year-old boy has already been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on September 17.

