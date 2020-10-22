Plans to add Thatcham Second World War bombing victim to town memorial

PROPOSALS to honour the only victim of Thatcham bombing raids are being put forward in time for Remembrance Day.

Lt Col Vernon Watkins Urquhart died while standing in his front garden, close to where the Burdwood Centre is today, on the night of August 16, 1940.

Lt Col Urquhart was the commanding officer of General Stores G45, an ordnance depot west of Thatcham Station supplying ammunition to air bases around West Berkshire.

These became a priority for Nazi Germany and Thatcham was hit harder than Newbury in the summer of 1940.

Lt Col Urquhart was the only Thatcham casualty. He was on home service, which caused a problem in recording his death by enemy action. The local registry office presumed the death certificate would be processed by the Army, and the Army thought the local registrar would do it.

Despite a grave at Shaw Cemetery he still does not have a death certificate, nor a Commonwealth War Grave headstone.

General Stores G45 transferred through amalgamation to the Royal Logistics Corps before closing in 1999. The Kennet Heath housing estate now stands on the site, and Urquhart Road runs through it.

In order to mark the 80th anniversary of Lt Col Urquhart’s death, Thatcham Memorial Foundation is looking to add his name to Thatcham War Memorial.

The decision will be made at the foundation’s annual meeting next Thursday, at 6.30pm in Thatcham Memorial Hall – an RSVP is required to attend.

The foundation would like to hear from any relatives and those who do not support the proposal. Contact (01635) 868244 or clerk@thatchammemorial.plus.com