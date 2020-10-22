Design Newbury's 2020 Mayoral Christmas card

The mayor of Newbury and the Newbury Weekly News have joined forces in search of a design for this year’s Mayoral Christmas card.

Each Christmas, the mayor takes the time to send Christmas cards to those who they have worked with closely throughout their time in office, as well as charities, organisations, civic dignitaries and to Newbury’s twin towns.

This year, mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe is calling on the local community to submit entries for a competition to choose a winning Christmas card design. She said: “In these difficult times I wanted to involve the whole community in designing the official Mayoral Christmas card. I hope it will give some enjoyment and fun to those who wish to take part.

“Anyone is welcome to enter the competition, and as many entries as possible will be displayed in the printed Newbury Weekly News and online at Newburytoday.”

There are three entry categories for the competition: age 7-11, 12-17 and 18+. All mediums can be used to produce the card, but no glitter or any mediums that give a foiled reflect, relief or cut-outs.

There will be a prize for the winner of each category and one overall winner will be chosen from the three as the design to be printed and used for the Mayor’s Christmas card for 2020.

Entries can be emailed digitally to mayor@newbury.gov.uk or posted to Mayor’s Parlour, Newbury Town Council, Town Hall, Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5AA.

The closing date is Sunday, November 15.