Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close from tonight

Diversion will be in place from A339 during work to improve carriageway

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's Burger King roundabout will be closed for four consecutive nights from this evening (Thursday).

The closure will be in place from 7pm each evening until 5am the following morning to enable West Berkshire Council's highways contractor, Volker, to carry out improvement work.

The work will take place each evening from October 22 to 26.

A signed diversion will be in place and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

All enquiries should be directed to West Berkshire Council on 01635 519080.

A plan of the closure and diversion route can be found at https://one.network/?tm=GB119133098

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

'Distressing' break-in at beautiful West Berkshire church

Break-in at historic West Berkshire church

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33