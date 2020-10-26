Newbury's Victoria Park nets prestige 'Green Flag' status

Victoria Park, Newbury, has retained a Green Flag Award for the second year running, in recognition of its maintenance standards.

The Green Flag Award Scheme is run by charity Keep Britain Tidy and is for parks and green spaces nationwide that offer exceptional facilities and provide a clean, quality environment.

Council leader Martin Colston (Lib Dem, West Fields) said: "We are delighted that we have been able to retain the Green Flag award for Victoria Park.

"This is the result of a great deal of hard work by council staff, especially our grounds maintenance officer James Heasman, our community services manager David Ingram and our landscaping contractors, Continental Ltd.

"During this difficult year, Victoria Park has been an outdoor haven throughout the seasons, and residents coping with lockdown restrictions have been able to continue to enjoy the park and all it has to offer.

"We are absolutely delighted to retain this award, which was an objective of the town council strategy.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, particularly in these uncertain times.

"This award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the park to such a high standard."

Deputy leader Olivia Lewis (Lib Dem, East Fields), who chairs the council’s community services committee, said: "We are tremendously proud of Victoria Park, and there have been a number of improvements to the park over the last few years, including LTA standard tennis courts with floodlighting, a Splash Park, new play equipment, the newly-refurbished bowling green and the re-planting of the rose beds.

"We are excited for the future, and we have just applied for planning permission for a new community café in the park, which will further enhance the value of the park to all of our residents and visitors."

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: "This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

"It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with large numbers of people visiting, Victoria Park has achieved the highest international standards demanded by the Green Flag Award."