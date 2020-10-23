Who has gone above and beyond in 2020? Nominate your West Berkshire community champion

WEST Berkshire Council is calling on residents to nominate deserving individuals and groups for the Community Champion Awards 2020.

The awards will honour individuals and community organisations who have gone above and beyond to support people throughout West Berkshire this year.

To recognise the fantastic contributions by locals throughout the pandemic, four new Covid-specific awards have been added to the usual roster of honours.

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire and Greenham Trust have joined the council to launch the scheme and are each supporting an award.

All of the awards will be judged by an independent panel.

The Community Champion Award categories for 2020 are:

The Pat Eastop MBE Junior Citizen of the Year

Volunteer of the Year – supported by Volunteer Centre West Berkshire

Community Group of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (non-Covid response)

Covid Response Pat Eastop MBE Junior Citizen of the Year Award

Covid Response Volunteer of the Year

Covid Response Community Group of the Year – supported by Greenham Trust

The Big Thank You Award – created to recognise those people who may not meet the criteria of one of the awards above or who would appreciate more low-key recognition.

Nominations can be made online by visiting https://info.westberks.gov.uk/communitychampion and are due by Friday, November 20.

Paper nomination forms can be obtained by calling (01635) 519458.

West Berkshire Council chairman Graham Pask said: “The Community Champion Awards scheme is a fantastic opportunity to say thank you to individuals and groups who give up their time to support other residents in West Berkshire.

“This year’s programme specially includes new Covid-related categories as well as the inaugural Big Thank You award.

“I would urge local residents to please take a few moments to nominate the people undertaking great work in our community.”

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire director Garry Poulson said: “We are pleased to support the Volunteer of the Year (non-Covid) category for this year’s Community Champion Awards.

“If you know of someone who is doing a superlative job in the community in spite of the challenges presented by Covid, then please nominate them to show your appreciation of their hard work.”

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We are delighted to support the Covid Response Community Group of the Year in the 2020 Community Champion Awards.

“The actions taken by existing or newly-formed community groups in West Berkshire to support the less fortunate throughout lockdown and beyond have been truly remarkable.

“Please nominate a community group to recognise their superhero Covid-19 response efforts.”