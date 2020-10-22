Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 22

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 872, an increase of 21 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 810,467, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 21,242.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 550.3. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 17 is 53, with 84 cases recorded in the seven days to October 17.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 44,347.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 189.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 58,164.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

'Distressing' break-in at beautiful West Berkshire church

Break-in at historic West Berkshire church

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33