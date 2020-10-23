Sterling Cables plans revised over 'dangerous' Grenfell Tower style cladding

REVISED plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of Sterling Cables Industrial Estate after concerns were raised about the potential for fire to spread through the new apartment blocks.

Plans to demolish the iconic 250ft tower – which was a prominent part of Newbury’s skyline for decades – and replace it with 167 flats, a car park and a new link road were approved in 2015.

However, this week the new architects for the scheme, Nissen Richard, expressed concern about the ‘dangerous’ aluminium cladding proposed, which is similar to the one that was used on Grenfell Tower.

Seventy-two people died when a fire ripped through the 24-storey apartment block in Kensington, London, in June 2017.

The aluminium and plastic panels were heavily blamed for how quickly the fire spread.

In a design and access statement, Nissen Richards says it is “proposing a number of amendments” to the Sterling Cables scheme to “improve the project from a perspective of fire safety”.

It adds: “This has included changes in the layout of the scheme to help prevent the spread of fire.

“The proposal makes some changes to the consented scheme to remove materials that are now considered unsuitable (with regards to combustible materials on balconies) and even dangerous (with regard to the consented scheme proposed use of aluminium cladding panels).”

It goes on to say: “The circulation areas of the residential levels of each block are an issue as there is not the correct provision to purge vent smoke in the event of a fire.

“The proximity of Block C and D are very close and could result in fire spreading between the blocks if one was alight.”

Nissen Richards also says that there are aspects of the consented scheme that use glazing in an unsuitable manner, adding that the external wall of each fire stair is clad in curtain wall glazing.

It adds: “This glazing type is typically used in commercial developments and is easily susceptible to overheating.”