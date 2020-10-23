Listen to Newbury teenage music producer's track streaming worldwide

Seventeen-year-old A-level music tech student Thomas Moores – stage name Tomay – who produced an album in his bedroom during lockdown having taught himself the basics of digital music production within the confines of his home prior to the start of his course, has collaborated with a female vocalist and the new track is streaming across the world.

Since the successful release of his album TRIP.P Tomay has continued to write and produce new tracks in his bedroom ‘studio’. His latest composition After That Night has just been released and has proved to be very popular with his musical followers.

For the first time Thomas has introduced a female vocalist – Joanna Pires, a fellow student from St Bart’s School.

Thomas is extremely pleased with the production of this new composition with Joanna and feels the track is one of his best so far. In only its first two days of release, it streamed in multiple counties including Singapore and the US. As his production quality keeps improving, the future looks very promising for Tomay.

The single is available on all popular streaming platforms and the link to listen is: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/tomay/after-that-night-feat-joanna-pires