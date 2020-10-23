Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thames Valley Police break up party in Thatcham

Group given 'strong words of advice'

POLICE disrupted a large organised party in Thatcham last night (Thursday).

A large group was beginning to gather in Lawrence’s Lane when the Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Policing Team turned up.

The group was given “strong words of advice” and was dispersed quickly.

West Berkshire is currently in the ‘medium’ risk tier of coronavirus restrictions, the lowest tier.

This means pubs and restaurants must close by 10pm and all people must adhere to the rule of six, both indoors and outdoors.

