Chieveley show crowns southern England's champion chinchillas

It was all fluff and games at Chieveley Village Hall on Sunday where the Southern Region Show competition hosted by the National Chinchilla Society was held.

The society was formed in the 1950s and is responsible for all chinchilla shows in the UK.

There are four regions that each hold their own shows twice a year, culminating in the national show, which is normally held in late March or early April.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the 2020 national show had to be cancelled.

Show manager Heather Boncey said: "The event was very different this year with the Covid restrictions and us having to wear facemasks and wash everything down and we weren't allowed to use the kitchen or toilets. The numbers entering this year were a little lower than normal too."

This was the fifth year the society has been to Chieveley Village Hall, but the event was live on the internet for the first time, for those unable to attend.

Judge Stephen Helmore, from Devon, awarded the overall Grand Show champion prize to Siân Allcoat.

Ms Allcoat said: "Although I have been keeping and breeding chinchillas for over 30 years, I only started exhibiting 10 years ago.

"I still consider all my chinchillas as my pets, but showing them has added another exciting dimension to my hobby.

"I have made lots of friends and I am now one of four trained chinchilla judges in the UK.

"Although, over the last few years I have bred other Grand Show Champions and 'special' award-winning animals, the excitement when they come on to the show bench to be judged is still there and getting Grand Show Champion at Chieveley was no exception."

Other winners were:

Reserve Grand Show Champion Andrew Lee.

Ms Allcoat also won best standard, best adult standard and best young standard.

Mr Lee also won best mutation, reserve best standard, best adult mutation, reserve best adult mutation and standard and best adult standard.

Cameron Holmes won reserve best mutation and best young mutation.

Heather Boncey won best young standard female and reserve best young standard male.

The next meeting will be held on February 7, 2021, at Chieveley Village Hall.