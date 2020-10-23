Plans for 14 homes in Baughurst fail to address parish council concerns

BAUGHURST Parish Council has reaffirmed its objection to a scheme to build 14 new homes in Inhurst Lane after the applicant submitted amended plans.

Mr Doyne is hoping to build the two-storey houses on the east side of the lane after the turning for Stokes Lane, including six affordable homes.

Mr Doyne had hoped to get more support for the project by relocating and widening the access road and revising the site layout, as well as increasing the splays on the access road to make the turning safer.

However, the parish council has once again objected to the plans, stating that the amended documents don’t address its initial concerns.

It said: “The council feels that the amended plans still do not adequately reflect or address our concerns from our original objection, which still stands.

“The site lies outside the settlement policy boundary and inside the detailed emergency planning zone [for the AWE].

“The application is for many additional dwellings in the countryside, in a very rural area, and the proposal does not meet the presumption of sustainable development in the environmental context in any way.

“Site access is poor, and the inevitable increase in traffic movement would adversely affect the local area and residents.

“The application, if granted, would create a very undesirable precedent in the area.”

To view the application, visit the Basingstoke and Deane planning website and enter the reference 20/01130/FUL.