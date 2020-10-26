Poppies wanted for knitted Thatcham Remembrance Day display

A FIELD of knitted poppies is growing for Thatcham’s Remembrance Day commemorations this year.

Thatcham Town Council is asking residents to join in The Great Poppy Knit and knit, crochet or stitch poppies to be included as part of a community installation in Thatcham Broadway from November 8.

More than 300 have been donated so far, but the town council wants to try and reach 1,000 for the display.

Thatcham mayor Mike Cole said: “The town council wants to create something contributed to by all members of the community that they can then look upon with pride. They do not need to look perfect, just have a go and have fun.”

Town centre businesses are also being encouraged to decorate their windows in red during that week.

Handmade poppies can be taken to the Thatcham Town Council offices in Brownsfield Road by October 30.

Children and non-knitters are welcome to paint a stone with a poppy and place in the designated area on The Broadway Green between November 1 and 8.

For more information or to request a Colour Me Poppy sheet, contact enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or call (01635) 863592.