Greenham Control Tower closed tomorrow



There will be no guided tours at the Greenham Control Tower tomorrow (Saturday, October 24) and access to the tower will be closed.



The tours are run by volunteers and occasionally there are days they cannot get cover.

The tours will go ahead as usual on Sunday.

TOUR TIMINGS;

SUNDAY – 11:00, 11:40, 12:20, 13:00, 13:40

Tours can only be booked at the front door, on the day

The tours are FREE, although as a small charity, all donations are gratefully accepted.





The take away café will be operating as normal

