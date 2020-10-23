Faraday Road football ground in Newbury being used as a 'cash cow' by West Berkshire Council

NEWBURY town councillors have raised concerns that the vacant football ground in Faraday Road is being used as a ‘cash cow’ to fund the rest of the London Road Industrial Estate development.

Their comments came as they were asked to respond to a draft development brief for the site by independent consultant Avison Young.

At a recent meeting of the town council’s planning and highways committee, chairman Gary Norman (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “When you look at the plans, plot 4 – the football ground site – they regard as prime site for residential development.

“There seems to be a slight preference for Avison Young for that to be built on first to fund the rest of developments.”

Roger Hunneman (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “There are several references in there to the football ground to make it obvious that the flats on the football ground is a cash cow to facilitate the rest of the development.”

Jeff Beck (Con, Clayhill) said: “I’m in agreement about the football ground. I spotted that is the milk cow and I do feel that is wrong and that area should be retained for sport.”

Nigel Foot (Lib Dem, Westfields) added: “The football ground site is plum site. It seems they are banking on getting a lot of money from that development.”