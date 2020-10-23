Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 23

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 23

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 885, an increase of 13 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 830,998, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 20,530.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 558.5. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 18 is 56.8, with 90 cases recorded in the seven days to October 18.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 44,571.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 224.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 58,164.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Police break up party in Thatcham

Police disrupt party in Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33