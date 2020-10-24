Opposition leader urges West Berkshire Council to act on free school meals

Leader of the opposition on West Berkshire Council Lee Dillon has urged the leader of the Council to extend the local free school meal scheme into the Christmas holidays.

In an open letter, Mr Dillon - who ran as the Lib Dem candidate for Newbury in the 2019 general election - drew attention to the bleak financial situation facing many local families.

Free school meals are, he stressed, a lifeline.

He said: "I am writing to you as Leader of the Council to request that your administration provide the required funding to extend the 'free school meal vouchers' program into the Christmas holidays.

"As you will be aware, we have 3,539 children within West Berkshire eligible for free school meals.

"Many of these children will be from families who are facing additional struggles in light of coronavirus.

"I believe we collectively breathed a sigh of relief when the Government announced they would cover the summer holidays and I am amazed that the Government can't see the need to continue this scheme during the next extended school break.

"The Government's (and the three MPs that cover West Berkshire) failure to support the recent motion in Parliament now means that we are required to stand up and protect those that the Government will not."

Mr Dillon urged council leader Lynne Doherty to rally the executive in favour of the proposal.

He estimates that such a move would cost £53,000, said to be within the council's budgetary means.

He is also calling for an emergency meeting of West Berkshire Council on November 10, specifically to debate the issue.

In Parliament this week, a Labour Party motion calling for free school meals to be provided nationally over the holiday period was rejected.

Newbury MP Laura Farris was among those voting against it, as were the other two MPs representing communities in the district.

My open letter to @LynneDoherty_ leader of @WestBerkshire asking for her adminstration to step up when the Govt won't #FreeSchoolMeals pic.twitter.com/HHEg0WgeiN — Lee Dillon (@LeeRJdillon) October 23, 2020

Separate from Mr Dillon's letter, the Newbury branch of the Liberal Democrats have launched a petition on the free school meals issue.