Friday night delays on A34 northbound

There are currently delays of up to 20 minutes along the northbound stretch of the A34, from Chieveley to the A4185.

One lane has been closed because a vehicle has broken down causing congestion.

Highways England says normal traffic conditions are expected between 7pm and 7.15pm.

Motorists in the area should allow extra time for their journeys tonight.

7pm UPDATE: both lanes are open and vehicle has been removed. Traffic flowing as normal.