The Bunk Inn, in Curridge, steps in to offer 'free school meals' for children in need this half term

The Bunk Inn is offering free lunches for any children who would otherwise go hungry this half term.

It joins the thousands of businesses up and down the country who have “wrapped your arms around your community to catch children as they fell”; which is how footballer Marcus Rashford, who headed up the campaign to get the government to extend free school meal provision to include school holidays, described the acts of kindness.

The Bunk Inn’s decision comes after Conservative MPs this week voted against a motion calling to extend free school meals over the school holidays until next Easter.

Chris and Mig Young, who took over as landlords at the Curridge pub 18 months ago, said they wanted to help the community that had rallied around them when they had most needed it.

“We were very disappointed to hear about the decision not to extend the free school meals vouchers,” Mr Young said. “The local community rallied round us to get the business out of hibernation and this is something we could do and wanted to do now. It feels like the right thing to be doing.

“It is very, very sad that the hospitality industry, that is on its knees itself, is having to do this; it’s a sad sign of the times.

“Curridge is not a huge place and it is very, very important for us that we are rooted in the community.”

I’m signing off with a feeling a pride tonight. The superstars of this nation lie in local communities. Even after taking the biggest hits you have wrapped your arms around your community to catch children as they fell. I really can’t thank you enough, you’re amazing ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 23, 2020

He acknowledged that it would be difficult for many people to come forward and ask for help, but said there would be “no questions or judgement” and urged people to call or email the pub if they needed the support.

The lunch packs will include a drink, sandwich, packet of crisps and some fruit and can be picked up at the pub.

Mrs Young added that they were working with their suppliers, one of which has already offered free fresh fruit for the lunch packs, to try to help as many families as they can.

“It’s been a very, very difficult and surreal time,” she added. “The support from all of the local people was incredible when we had to shut and when we found out we could reopen the support has again been incredible.”

The couple first shared their plan on social media yesterday and already the support streaming in has been overwhelming.

The post on Facebook has been shared more than 380 times by locals and other businesses within the hospitality sector, who are also planning similar schemes in their areas.

If you are in need of help this half term you can contact the pub confidentially on 01635 200400 or email info@thebunkinn.co.uk

A petition has also been launched by the West Berkshire and Newbury Liberal Democrats, calling on West Berkshire Council to help extend free school meals in the district over Christmas.

It urges the district council to debate funding these meals locally, to ensure that the 3,539 children currently on Free School Meals in West Berkshire don't go hungry this Christmas.

Newbury MP Laura Farris voted against the motion in the Commons earlier this week.

West Berkshire Foodbank is also offering help to anyone in need over half term. If you need their support you can call them on 01635 760560.