Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 24

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 24

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 912, an increase of 27 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 854,010, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 23,012.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 575.6. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 19 is 63.7, with 101 cases recorded in the seven days to October 19.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 44,745.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 174.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 58,164.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Police break up party in Thatcham

Police disrupt party in Thatcham

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 21

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 21

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33