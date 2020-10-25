West Berks archaeologist considers solutions to climate change impact on local monuments

AS part of the Festival of Archaeology, on Wednesday, (October 28, 7pm), West Berkshire Council senior archaeologist Sarah Orr is giving an online talk – Archaeology, climate and environment – examining the interconnections between humans and our environment in West Berks, taking the long view that archaeology can provide.

It will touch on the impact of climate change on existing monuments and buildings, but also look to the future and how knowledge from the heritage sector can contribute to the debate about solutions.

This is a free talk, but all donations will be welcomed. Tickets options range from £0 to £15.

Bookings will close on Tuesday (October 27) and attendees will then receive an email with the link to attend on Wednesday.

www.westberkshireheritage.org/whats-on

The CBA Festival of Archaeology runs until November 1