Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berks archaeologist considers solutions to climate change impact on local monuments

Festival of Archaeology Zoom talk

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

West Berks archaeologist looks for solutions to climate change impact on local monuments

archaeology talk

AS part of the Festival of Archaeology, on Wednesday, (October 28, 7pm), West Berkshire Council senior archaeologist Sarah Orr is giving an online talk – Archaeology, climate and environment – examining the interconnections between humans and our environment in West Berks, taking the long view that archaeology can provide.

It will touch on the impact of climate change on existing monuments and buildings, but also look to the future and how knowledge from the heritage sector can contribute to the debate about solutions.

This is a free talk, but all donations will be welcomed. Tickets options range from £0 to £15.

Bookings will close on Tuesday (October 27) and attendees will then receive an email with the link to attend on Wednesday.

www.westberkshireheritage.org/whats-on

The CBA Festival of Archaeology runs until November 1

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police break up party in Thatcham

Police disrupt party in Thatcham

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Bucklebury Farm Park put up for sale

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Council refuses to apologise for 'blunder' which cost taxpayers almost £1m

Public engagement session planned for Newbury's London Road Industrial Estate development

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33