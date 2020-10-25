Newbury drink-driver sentenced after Thatcham crash

A drink-driver involved in a road accident has been given a suspended prison sentence.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 7, was Clayton Callaway.

The 22-year-old, of Charles Street, Newbury, admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra on Fullers Lane, Thatcham, after drinking more than the legal limit on December 28 last year.

Tests showed 126mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system.

The legal limit is 80mg.

Mr Callaway further admitted possessing a bladed article on the same occasion.

He was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for one year.

Magistrates said a custodial sentence was justified because an accident had occurred while Mr Callaway was drink-driving.

In addition, he was ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid community work and to fulfil a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Furthermore, Mr Callaway was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £122.

Finally, he was banned from driving for 16 months.