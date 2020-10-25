Paralympian's lesson in resilience for Compton pupils

Pupils at Compton Primary School were visited by wheelchair rugby star Aaron Phipps on September 24.

He hosted a day of inspirational speaking and activities, talking to the children about his life.

The sportsman has had an impressive career, having competed in the 2012 Paralympics and two London Marathons.

In 2016, he became the first disabled Briton to scale Mount Kilimanjaro, achieving a large section of the climb on his hands and knees.

PE teacher Ben Harte said: "It was an inspiring, thought-provoking and engaging day, filled with humour, seriousness and courage.

"He had the children on the edge of their seats listening to each story and step to success.

"With so much negativity going on in the world right now, it was refreshing to have someone who has overcome many obstacles to get to where he is today.

"Despite the Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines in place, Aaron made sure no-one felt left out and everyone in the school was buzzing.

"We have been blessed at Compton over the years with such motivational guests.

"Having the opportunity to discover how we ourselves can change our growth mindset will enable our children to develop stronger resilience when life throws a curveball."