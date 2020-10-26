Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford man convicted of sexual assault

29-year-old had pleaded not guilty

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court of law_1

A HUNGERFORD man has been convicted of sexual assault plus other offences.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 6, was Adam Lineker Gillespie.

The 29-year-old, of Fairfields Close, had denied three offences.

Specifically, Mr Gillespie pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in Reading on a specified date earlier this year.

He further denied causing criminal damage to his victim’s property and of assaulting her by beating her, both on the same occasion.

However, magistrates did not believe his account and he was convicted following a trial on all three counts. The court ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Mr Gillespie was warned that these were being prepared with all sentencing options remaining open, including imprisonment.

He was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police break up party in Thatcham

Police disrupt party in Thatcham

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Council refuses to apologise for 'blunder' which cost taxpayers almost £1m

Public engagement session planned for Newbury's London Road Industrial Estate development

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 24

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 24

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33