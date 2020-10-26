Hungerford man convicted of sexual assault

A HUNGERFORD man has been convicted of sexual assault plus other offences.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 6, was Adam Lineker Gillespie.

The 29-year-old, of Fairfields Close, had denied three offences.

Specifically, Mr Gillespie pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in Reading on a specified date earlier this year.

He further denied causing criminal damage to his victim’s property and of assaulting her by beating her, both on the same occasion.

However, magistrates did not believe his account and he was convicted following a trial on all three counts. The court ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Mr Gillespie was warned that these were being prepared with all sentencing options remaining open, including imprisonment.

He was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.