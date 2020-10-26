Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 26

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 959, an increase of 27 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 894,690, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 20,890.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 605.2. The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to October 21 is 70.7, with 112 cases recorded in the seven days to October 21.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 44,998.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 102.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 58,164.

