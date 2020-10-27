Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

New Indian restaurant in Baughurst targeted by vandals

Two suspects seen wearing face coverings

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

New Indian restaurant in Baughurst targeted by vandals

Credit: Maria Pickering

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a new Indian restaurant in Baughurst was targeted by vandals.

The front of Jas Indian restaurant in Heath End Road was sprayed with yellow paint between 11.40pm and 11.50pm on October 24.

The restaurant is due to open shortly.

Two suspects were seen wearing face coverings and one was carrying a spray can.

If you have any information, call 101 and ask for PC John Hayes from Tadley Police Station.

The reference number is 44200415201.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police break up party in Thatcham

Police disrupt party in Thatcham

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Council refuses to apologise for 'blunder' which cost taxpayers almost £1m

Public engagement session planned for Newbury's London Road Industrial Estate development

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33