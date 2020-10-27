New Indian restaurant in Baughurst targeted by vandals

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a new Indian restaurant in Baughurst was targeted by vandals.

The front of Jas Indian restaurant in Heath End Road was sprayed with yellow paint between 11.40pm and 11.50pm on October 24.

The restaurant is due to open shortly.

Two suspects were seen wearing face coverings and one was carrying a spray can.

If you have any information, call 101 and ask for PC John Hayes from Tadley Police Station.

The reference number is 44200415201.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.