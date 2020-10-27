Free school meals: 'Government says no, West Berkshire people say yes'

WEST Berkshire Foodbank distributed 107 food parcels yesterday (Monday) and took in a massive 1,800kgms (more than 1.5 tonnes) of food.

"We have taken in a huge amount of food over the last 24 hours and want to thank the people of West Berkshire for their amazing generosity," said one of the helpers, Ros Barker.

"The free school meals campaign started by Marcus Rashford has really got people going and we have also had a fantastic response to our harvest boxes."

The foodbank volunteers have particular praise for local schools who have really got behind the harvest boxes campaign with hundreds of brilliantly decorated food boxes being delivered daily.

"So many schools have been involved this year and we want to thank them all," said Mrs Barker.

The charity based at Greenham Business Park is bursting with donations, which all have to be separated and itemised as well as date checked.

Mrs Barker added: "We are always looking for more volunteers to help sort all the food, pack it up and to drive it out.

"We would welcome anyone who can give some of their time to help out.

"And of course any food you can donate is always needed – a healthy balance of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, plus tinned goods and a few treats thrown in will all go to families in need."

One of the volunteers, Andrew, who was putting boxes together, summed up the situation quite simply: "The Government says no, West Berkshire people say yes."