Newbury fire team and Thames Valley Police in Thatcham to promote safety during fireworks season

Red Watch Newbury in partnership with Thames Valley Police West Berkshire will be in the Thatcham area this evening, Tuesday, October 27, from 7pm, promoting fire safety.

With Hallowe'en, bonfire night and Diwali all taking place over the next few weeks, it is important that people stay safe, especially around fireworks.

Newbury Fire Station has tweeted about the initiative, inviting members of the public to come and say hello and find out more about fire safety.