Newbury fire team and Thames Valley Police in Thatcham to promote safety during fireworks season

Police discover severe tyre damage to lorry pulled over at Chieveley Services on M4
Tue, 27 Oct 2020
Red Watch Newbury in partnership with Thames Valley Police West Berkshire will be in the Thatcham area this evening, Tuesday, October 27, from 7pm, promoting fire safety.
With Hallowe'en, bonfire night and Diwali all taking place over the next few weeks, it is important that people stay safe, especially around fireworks.
Newbury Fire Station has tweeted about the initiative, inviting members of the public to come and say hello and find out more about fire safety.
Red Watch Newbury in partnership with @TVP_WestBerks continue to promote safety surrounding Halloween, Bonfire Night and Diwali. We will be continuing with our Fire Safety messages on 27th Oct from 19.00 hrs in Thatcham areas, please come and say hello. #partnership #Diwali2020 pic.twitter.com/7zmKw6zzWJ— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) October 25, 2020
