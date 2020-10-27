Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury fire team and Thames Valley Police in Thatcham to promote safety during fireworks season

Public are encouraged to say hello and find out more

Newbury fire team and Thames Valley Police in Thatcham to promote fire safety

Red Watch Newbury in partnership with Thames Valley Police West Berkshire will be in the Thatcham area this evening, Tuesday, October 27, from 7pm, promoting fire safety.

With Hallowe'en, bonfire night and Diwali all taking place over the next few weeks, it is important that people stay safe, especially around fireworks.

Newbury Fire Station has tweeted about the initiative, inviting members of the public to come and say hello and find out more about fire safety.

