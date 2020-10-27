Police discover severe tyre damage to lorry pulled over at Chieveley Services on M4
Tue, 27 Oct 2020
THAMES Valley Police pulled a lorry into Chieveley services earlier today to check the driver's hours and discovered a deep cut in one of the vehicle's tyres.
Pc Barden posted a picture on Twitter saying: "When I checked the tyres I found this deep cut in the sidewall of the drive axle tyre. It's not going anywhere until its replaced!"
The tweet used the hashtag #keepingtheroadsafe
PC Barden— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 27, 2020
Today I brought a lorry into Chieveley services to check drivers hours and when I checked the tyres I found this deep cut in the sidewall of the drive axle tyre. It's not going anywhere until its replaced!#keepingtheroadssafe #JOUCVU pic.twitter.com/aKJJdPhHbE
