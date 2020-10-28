Thatcham's Francis Baily School raises £18,000 despite coronavirus lockdown

FRANCIS Baily Primary School is celebrating after raising nearly £20,000 last year, despite being hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The school Parent Teacher Association (PTA) raised £18,915 during 2019/20 academic year.

The total is only £3,000 less than that raised the previous year and with a whole term of fundraising missed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

PTA chairwoman Lisa Moss said: “I think the amount we have raised is fantastic, especially as we have lost a whole term.

“We are so lucky to have a great PTA team and a very close relationship with the school, because of this we are able to hold such successful events.”

The school was able to hold a Christmas Fair, fireworks night and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Fair before lockdown.

Mrs Moss said that the highly-successful events raised more than £14,000 alone and couldn’t have gone ahead without the help of teachers and parents.

The money enabled the PTA to supply the school with 30 Chromebooks, STEM resources, a SMART screen for the hall, webcams for each of the classes, playground equipment and other items.

Francis Baily was unable to hold its summer fair – one of its main fundraisers which Mrs Moss said would have been another £4,000 for the school.

Year 6 leavers were also unable to have the usual leavers barbecue, but the PTA supplied each of them with a leavers book.

With restrictions still in place, the school is currently unable to hold events that raised vital funds last year, such as the fireworks night and Christmas Fair.

Mrs Moss said: “Fundraising has certainly got harder and has led to us having to change to more online events.

“Over the summer holidays we held an online balloon race that was fun to be a part of, but it didn’t gain as much fundraising as we would have hoped.

“We are feeling positive about the term ahead though, and doing as much as we possibly can to raise much-needed funds for Francis Baily Primary School.”