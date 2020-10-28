Brimpton Primary School pupils sing their new school song

BRIMPTON Primary School pupils have proudly sung their hearts out to their new school song.

Where We Belong was written by Steve Oldman to “capture the journey and hope the school has every day”.

Mr Oldman said the song also fits with the recovery from the challenging year of 2020 as schools returned for the new year after the coronavirus lockdown.

Lyrics include: “Here in our hearts we know we are strong, we say that truth can never be wrong, as on a wave we are carried along, in our Brimpton song.

“Sing out those golden days of our lives, they shall remain as love in our eyes, they speak a truth we will never deny, that we belong.”

Mr Oldman developed the song with his actor/vocal teacher daughter Georgia, who runs the Ragtime Theatre School in Newbury, who came up with a melody and recorded it with a vocal soundtrack.

He said he wanted the song to be “uplifting and something they would enjoy singing” and described it as “not a pop song or a hymn but something in the middle”.

Mr Oldman said that the song talked about school days, belonging to a school and a school being part of a community and it reflects on school days being a mix of emotions, but still happy.

Pupils performed Where We Belong to Mr Oldman in a special assembly recently.

He said: “It’s crazy really. I think I was as nervous as they were.

“They had the backing tune and they really sang their hearts out, which is great.”

Mr Oldman said he had received cards and letters from pupils thanking him for giving them a song.

One said: “Thank you very much, no one else in the world has our song.”

Mr Oldman said that headteacher Heidi Davies told him the school would keep the song forever and sing it at events as it had become part of the school.

Mrs Davies said: “The song is catchy and poignant.

“The song makes the children naturally sit up with pride as they sing about their school in ‘their’ school song.

“Thank you to Steve for giving us this precious gift.

“This song will live in many hearts over many years but for now becomes part of our recovery after lockdown ‘where we belong’.”