First Class Supplement in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday.

Wed, 28 Oct 2020
Here's the list of the schools taking part in this year's First class supplement
Aldermaston Primary School
Beedon Primary School
Bradfield Primary School
Brightwalton Primary School
Brimpton Primary School
Bucklebury Primary School
Calcot Infant School
Chieveley Primary School
Compton Primary school
Englefield Primary School
Falkland Primary School
Hampstead Norreys Primary School
Hungerford Primary School
Inkpen Primary School
John Rankin Schools
Lambourn Primary School
Mrs Bland Infant school
Pangbourne Primary School
Parson Down Infants School
Robert Sandiland Primary School
The Ilsleys Primary School
Enborne Primary School
Basildon Primary School
Shaw Cum Donnington Primary School
Chaddleworth St Andrew's and Shefford C.E. Schools
Speenhamland Primary School
Spurcroft Primary School
Kintbury Primary School
St Finians Primary School
St Joseph Primary School
Burghfield St Marys Primary School
Cold ash St. Marks Primary School
St Johns Infant School (Newbury)
St Pauls Primary School
Stockcross Primary School
Thatcham Park Primary School
Theale Primary School
Fir tree Primary School
Streatley Primary School
Sulhampstead & Ufton Nervet Primary School
Whiteland Primary School
Welford Primary School
Willow Primary School
Winchcombe school
Woolhampton school
Yattendon Primary School
Curridge Primary School
St Martins Primary School
Ashford hill Primary School
Bishopwood Infants School
Burghclere Primary School
Burnham copse Primary School
Ecchinswell Primary School
Kingsclere Primary School
Silchester Primary School
St Thomas Infant School
Tadley Primary School
Baydon Primary School
Ramsbury Primary School
Shalbourne Primary School
Gt Bedwyn Primary School
Chilton Foliat Primary School
St Michaels Aldbourne Primary School
Cheam School
Elstree Pre Prep
Thornford School
Pangbourne St Andrews School
St Gabriels School
Harriet house School
Brockhurst & Marlston School
Beenham Primary School
Hermitage Primary School
Francis Baily Primary School
