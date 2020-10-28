Joint police road safety operation in partnership with Highways England at A34 Tothill Services

The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit and Hants Road Policing are in operation at Travelodge, Tothill today (Wednesday, October 28).

The unit is working in partnership with TravelodgeUK and Highways England South East to carry out vehicle examinations.

The proactive team is sending out the message that #ItsNotWorthTheRisk and urging drivers to ensure their vehicles are taxed, insured and roadworthy this winter.

And it seems while they're up there they've been pleased to have been treated by McDonalds too.