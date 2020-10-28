Joint police road safety operation in partnership with Highways England at A34 Tothill Services

Brimpton Primary School pupils sing their new school song
Wed, 28 Oct 2020
The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit and Hants Road Policing are in operation at Travelodge, Tothill today (Wednesday, October 28).
The unit is working in partnership with TravelodgeUK and Highways England South East to carry out vehicle examinations.
The proactive team is sending out the message that #ItsNotWorthTheRisk and urging drivers to ensure their vehicles are taxed, insured and roadworthy this winter.
And it seems while they're up there they've been pleased to have been treated by McDonalds too.
Random act of kindness @McDonalds Tothill to keep us fuelled. Thank you @HantsPolRoads #p2914 pic.twitter.com/9YpZKMGKLO— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 28, 2020
