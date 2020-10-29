Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury Today video interview: 104-year-old Ruth Saunders explains why she's fundraising for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Mayor of Newbury joins "extraordinary" centenarian on one lap of her marathon walk

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Newbury Today video interview: 104-year-old Ruth Saunders explains why she's fundraising for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

Suspended sentence for crash drink-driver

Suspended sentence for crash drink-driver

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 26

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33