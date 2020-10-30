People urged not to go 'trick or treating' this Hallowe'en

People are being urged to stay safe and not to go ‘trick or treating’ for Hallowe’en this year.

With coronavirus restrictions in place and fears of a second wave on the horizon, youngsters are being encouraged to go on a local ‘pumpkin trail’ instead.

Children can still take out their ‘collection bag’ for sweets, but rather than ‘trick or treating’ and knocking on doors, they are being advised to take along their own sweets.

The advice is that each time you see a house with a pumpkin or Hallowe’en decorations, you give your child a sweet.

Residents are also being asked not to leave sweets outside for children to collect.

Where possible, people are being asked to go on their pumpkin trail in their own household group or support bubble.

If you do want to meet up with another household, remember the rule of six (which includes children) and to abide by social distancing rules.