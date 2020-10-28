Police engage with more than 200 drivers in road safety operation at A34 Tothill Services near Newbury

The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit has reported that it engaged with more than 200 drivers in a joint operation with Hants Road Policing on road safety, at Travelodge, Tothill, today (Wednesday, October 28).

The unit has been working in partnership with TravelodgeUK and Highways England South East to carry out vehicle examinations.

The proactive team has been sending out the message that #ItsNotWorthTheRisk and urging drivers to ensure their vehicles are taxed, insured and roadworthy this winter.

The message is: Get your vehicle ready for winter with insurance and MOT.