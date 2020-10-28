Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Wiltshire Police appeal following serious sexual assault in Savernake Forest

"It's possible there are several potential witnesses to this incident"

police

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a report of a serious sexual assault in Savernake Forest.

At approximately 8.30am on Monday, October 26, a woman was walking in the forest when she was sexually assaulted.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious around this time and on this day.

Detective inspector Joe Saunders said: “Our enquiries are currently ongoing and there is a scene preservation area in place and people in the area may notice increased police activity while we carry out our investigation.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen something suspicious on Monday morning.

"The forest is a popular place for early morning walkers and dog walkers, so it's possible there are several potential witnesses to this incident.

"No arrests have been made at this time but please be assured we take all reports of this nature very seriously.

"Our victim is currently being provided specialist support.

"Additional police patrols are also being conducted in the area for public reassurance.

“If you have any information which could help us please contact 101 quoting crime reference number 54200108196.”

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

