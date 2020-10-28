Thames Valley Police question boy in connection with damage to Holy Trinity Church, Theale

A boy has been referred to a Youth Justice Unit in connection with criminal damage to a West Berkshire church.

Officers investigating three reports of criminal damage to the door of Holy Trinity Church in Theale interviewed the 12-year-old on Saturday.

The boy was referred to the Youth Justice Unit for appropriate action. The focus of the group is to reduce first time entrants and re-offending,

Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who provided information to assist the investigation.