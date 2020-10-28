Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thames Valley Police question boy in connection with damage to Holy Trinity Church, Theale

12-year-old interviewed in connection with 3 incidents

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

A boy has been referred to a Youth Justice Unit in connection with criminal damage to a West Berkshire church. 

Officers investigating three reports of criminal damage to the door of Holy Trinity Church in Theale interviewed the 12-year-old on Saturday.   

The boy was referred to the Youth Justice Unit for appropriate action. The focus of the group is to reduce first time entrants and re-offending,

Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who provided information to assist the investigation.

