Thames Valley Police question boy in connection with damage to Holy Trinity Church, Theale

Boy questioned in relation to church damage
Wed, 28 Oct 2020
A boy has been referred to a Youth Justice Unit in connection with criminal damage to a West Berkshire church.
Officers investigating three reports of criminal damage to the door of Holy Trinity Church in Theale interviewed the 12-year-old on Saturday.
The boy was referred to the Youth Justice Unit for appropriate action. The focus of the group is to reduce first time entrants and re-offending,
Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who provided information to assist the investigation.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News