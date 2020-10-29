Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hungerford actor heads up cast of Newbury Corn Exchange pantomime Aladdin

Some familiar faces return with a few surprises

The Corn Exchange has announced the cast of their socially distanced pantomime Aladdin. Writing and directing team Plested and Brown have come up with another hilarious and anarchic pantomime and they have a few surprises up their sleeves.  

Visitors to last year's pantomime will recognise some familiar faces, with the return of secret prince Ben Barrow, who will play the Genie, and Dame Philip Elvy as Widow Twankey. Hungerford-born George Olney plays the title role and will perform alongside William Beckerleg, Ben Harlow, Nikita Johal, Emily-Mae and Gleanne Purcell Brown.

You'll need to be quick as tickets are flying out of the box office fast.

In order to make the  pantomime possible, the auditorium seating has been rebuilt to  increase capacity while still adhering to social distancing measures. There’s more space between rows, the seats will have individual arm rests and each household group will be kept separate using dividing Perspex screens.

