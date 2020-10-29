Newbury asked to 'remember from home' on Remembrance Sunday

Newbury will be holding a small, restricted Remembrance Sunday service this year - but people are being asked not to attend and 'remember from home' instead'.

The town's annual parade and service regularly attracts thousands of people who wish to pay their respects.

However, due to the current government guidelines on mass gatherings and social distancing, and for the safety of many, it has been cancelled this year.

Instead, a small, restricted service and wreath laying in the Market Place and at the War Memorial will be taking place for invited guests in a controlled environment.

The areas in use on the day will be cordoned off and the public are being encouraged to ‘Remember from Home’ by watching a video live stream or by tuning into a live radio broadcast of the reduced service.

For their own safety, and the safety of those invited, the public are asked to not attend this year.

The radio broadcast will be hosted by Kennet Radio and the live stream will be available to access via the Newbury Town Council website and its Facebook page.

A wreath will be laid by the mayor of Newbury Elizabeth O'Keeffe on behalf of all the residents of the town.

Organisations and individuals are encouraged to pay their respects safely in their own time and are encouraged to lay poppies, crosses and wreaths at the War Memorial at any time during Remembrance Week in a socially distanced, safe manner.

There won't be an opportunity for these to be laid during the restricted service on Sunday, November 8.

Mrs O’Keeffe said: “We at Newbury Town Council are saddened that we are unable to commemorate Remembrance Day in the usual way this year, when we gather in solidarity to acknowledge the sacrifice of so many down the years.

"I am pleased that we can lead a smaller event and hope that all of you who would normally attend, will follow the live streaming or live broadcast from your homes.

"I encourage you do so in order to protect all in our community, reflecting the solidarity that was shown by those we remember today.”

The video live stream can be accessed via the link below:

www.newbury.gov.uk

www.facebook.com/NewburyTC

The live radio broadcast can be accessed by tuning into station 106.7 or via the link below:

www.kennetradio.com