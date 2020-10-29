Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

New pictures of plans to redevelop Newbury's Kennet Centre are revealed

Owners unveil Eagle Quarter plans featuring 400 new homes, retail units and office space

More images of Kennet Centre plans revealed

New images of what Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre could look like in the future have been revealed.

On Tuesday, the centre's owner, Lochailort, announced plans for a comprehensive regeneration that it says will transform the old, outdated shopping centre into a new, vibrant, mixed‐use, high-quality development.

The project will combine around 30 new flexible shops, restaurants and co‐working spaces with a focus on independent, local and artisan businesses.

The plans also include enhancements to the existing cinema and food area, plus improvements to the existing multi‐storey car park including additional parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points. 

As well as the 30 new flexible shops, the new scheme also includes 400 homes and office space.

Today, the plans went on display in the centre and people are being invited along to take a look.

The new-look centre will be known as Eagle Quarter, after Plenty's Eagle Iron Works founded on what is now the south side of the Kennet Shopping centre, in a project to be one of the first ‘shopping centre to town centre’ regeneration initiatives in the county.

The public consultation will run from Thursday, October 29, to Friday, November 13.

You can see the plans online at https://www.eaglequarter.com/

