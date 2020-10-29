Oxford city to move into Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions

Oxford will be placed under Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions from Saturday after an increase of cases in the city.

The number of cases in Oxford rose to 134.5 per 100,000 for the week ending October 23.

Oxfordshire County Council had been pushing for the move to Tier 2 for the whole county since last week.

But the rest of Oxfordshire, where the most recent rate was at 117.5 per 100,000 people, will remain in Tier 1.

West Berkshire is now one of just two districts in Berkshire with an infection rate of less than 100 per 100,000 people.

In Wokingham, there are now 102.3 cases per 100,000 people, Reading has a rate of 114.4, Windsor and Maidenhead is 132.1 and Slough, at 169.2, has the highest rate in Berkshire and is already in Tier 2.

Only Bracknell Forest, on 93, joins West Berkshire, at 93.4, as the only two councils in the county with a rate less than 100.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, you cannot meet people socially indoors if you do not live with them – whether in private homes, pubs or restaurants. You can still meet friends and family outdoors, but only in a group of up to six people.

In Tier 1, where West Berkshire is currently, the basic national rules previously in force apply. You cannot meet in a group of more than six people, indoors or outdoors, unless you're in a larger household or a support bubble.

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close by 10pm.

