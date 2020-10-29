'Prolific' Newbury drug dealer jailed

A prolific Newbury drug dealer has been jailed.

Anthony Watts, aged 40, of Kingman Way, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years and six months when he appeared at Reading Crown Court On Friday, October 23.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, three counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis, two counts of dangerous driving and one count each of possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and handling stolen goods.

It is in connection with incidents between March 2, 2019 and 15 June, 2020 in which Watts was using the postal service to send drugs across the country.

Then on March 9 and April 15 this year, Watts made off from police when officers attempted to stop him, despite being disqualified from driving.

Joint Investigating officers, Det Con Karen Symons, based at Newbury and Det Con Tracey McQueen, based at Loddon Valley, said: “This was a lengthy investigation which has resulted in the conviction and imprisonment of a prolific drug dealer.

“He used the postal service to distribute his drugs and whilst doing so he endangered the public with his reckless and illegal activities.

“Tackling drugs supply is always a top priority for Thames Valley Police and we would always ask you to report any information you have about drugs in our communities to police.”