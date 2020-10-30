Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Yobs throwing eggs at homes in Tadley

Police patrolling the area today

police_bluelight_sz

Police have warned that people are throwing eggs at properties in Tadley.

Two police community support officers are on patrol today (Friday) to reassure the public.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

Prolific Newbury drug dealer jailed

'Prolific' Newbury drug dealer jailed

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 28

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 28

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33