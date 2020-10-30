M4 to be closed all weekend (October 30 to November 2) from junctions 7 to 5

The M4 will be closed between junctions 7 and 5 this weekend.

The motorway will be closed in both directions from 8pm today (Friday) to 6am on Monday.

This is for demolition of the old Wood Lane bridge as part of the M4 becoming a 'smart motorway' between junction 12 at Theale and junction 3 at Hayes.

This change will mean an additional lane for traffic which will increase capacity and aims to reduce congestion.