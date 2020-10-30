Hambridge Road in Newbury will close for nearly three weeks next month

A Newbury road will be closed for more than two weeks next month, as Thames Water carry out essential maintenance work.

Hambridge Road will be shut between Arnhem Road and Boundary Road from Monday, November 16 to Friday, December 4.

The closure will allow the utility company to lay a reinforcement main along that section of the carriageway.

A signed diversion will be in place via Bone Lane and Boundary Road, when travelling westbound, and via Mill Lane and Bone Lane, when traveling east.

The eastern diversion will not be suitable for HGVs however.

More details on the closure can be found here.